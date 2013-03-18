MUMBAI, March 18 Gold futures are likely to
extend gains from the highest level in more than a week helped
by increased safe-haven bids, with weak physical demand back
home weighing on sentiment.
At 1224 GMT, the actively traded gold for April delivery
on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.59 percent
higher at 29,549 rupees per 10 gram, after hitting a high of
29,644 rupees, a level last seen on March 7.
"Gold will find safe-haven bids on the back of the Cyprus
problem in euro zone," said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, a director
at Commtrendz Research.
The euro zone agreed on Saturday to hand Cyprus a bailout
worth 10 billion euros ($13 billion), but required the country's
savers to pay up to 10 percent on their deposits, shaking
confidence in banks across the continent.
Buying is advised in gold on dips to 29,485 rupees, with a
stop loss of 29,350, targeting 29,850, said Thiagarajan.
Slack physical demand from India, the world's biggest buyer
of the metal, could keep the upside limited.
India has been trying to curb imports of gold, which has
been called a dead investment by the federal government, to put
a lid on record high current account deficit by raising import
duty by 50 percent to 6 percent in January.
Silver for May delivery on the MCX was 0.04 percent
higher at 54,218 rupees per kg.
Selling is advised on rallies in silver to 54,450-54,500
rupees, with a stop loss of 54,850, targeting 53,400, said
Thiagarajan.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)