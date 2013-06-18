MUMBAI, June 18 Gold futures in India are seen
falling this week due to lower domestic demand with investors
awaiting the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for
directions.
Investors are closely watching the Fed's two-day
policy-setting meeting that begins later on Tuesday as a string
of healthy U.S. data has increased speculations the bank could
scale back its bond-buying programme, hurting gold's appeal as a
hedge against inflation.
In an effort to contain gold imports and record current
account deficit, the Indian government raised the import duty by
a third to 8 percent on June 5, following a ban on consignment
imports by the central bank.
The country's gold imports fell from an average of $135
million in the first half of May to $36 million in the second
half, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said last week.
"Gold should be broadly down due to lower intake in China
and India," said Harish Galipelli, head of commodities and
currencies at JRG Wealth Management.
The actively traded gold for August delivery was
0.39 percent higher at 27,977 rupees per 10 gram on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) at 0613 GMT.
Selling is advised at 28,200 rupees for a target of
27,550/27,500 rupees, said Galipelli.
Investors will also keep an eye on the rupee's movement for
direction. The rupee, which hit a record low on June 11, plays
an important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.53 percent
lower at 43,826 rupees per kilogram.
Selling is advised at 44,600 rupees, targeting 43,000
rupees, said Galipelli.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)