MUMBAI, July 1 Gold futures in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal, are likely to recover from
their lowest level in nearly two years, helped by weakness in
the dollar overseas and a pick-up in risk appetite.
Investor confidence in the metal has been eroded - gold
plunged 13 percent in the second quarter - as Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke laid out a strategy to roll back the bank's $85 billion
monthly bond purchases, which supports an increase in interest
rates, making gold less attractive.
Local prices of the yellow metal often mirror overseas
leads.
The actively traded gold for August delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.21 percent higher 25,724
rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a low of 24,830 rupees last
week, a level last seen in late September 2012.
There will be bargain hunting and short-covering due to
dollar weakness, said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director with
Commtrendz Research.
The euro rose against the dollar on Monday after data showed
euro zone manufacturing activity stabilised, but its gains were
seen limited due to expectations the bloc would lag the U.S.
economy.
The dollar and gold often move in opposite directions as the
two compete for funds globally.
Buying is advised on dips to 25,350 rupees, for a target of
26,000 rupees, with a stop loss of 23,100 rupees, said
Thiagarajan.
Silver for July delivery on the MCX was 0.05 percent higher
at 40,230 rupees per kilogram.
Buying is advised on dips to 39,850, with a stop loss of
39,200, targeting 41,500, said Thiagarajan.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)