MUMBAI Nov 21 India gold futures, which
traded flat on Monday, are likely to fall this week in tandem
with equities, and as traders book profits from last week's
peak. Silver may fall 2.5 percent to their lowest level in a
month.
The most-active gold for December delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.26 percent lower at 28,630
rupees per 10 grams weighed by weak global markets, although a
weaker rupee kept the downside in prices limited.
The contract fell 0.4 percent last week after hitting a peak
of 29,212 rupees on Tuesday.
"Gold is co-related with equities strongly at present.
Markets are trying to remain in cash during this credit crisis.
So, they are also selling gold and converting it to cash," said
Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director with Mumbai-based Commtrendz
Research.
The benchmark Sensex has fallen more than 9.5
percent since the start of November.
Sell gold on rallies to 28,850-28,900, with a stop loss of
29,100, with a target of 28,400, said Thiagarajan.
Traders will eye the movement in the rupee, which hit a
record low in Monday's trade and plays an important role in
determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.
Expectations of weak physical buying in the middle of
wedding season, which will last through December, is also
expected to weigh on prices.
Silver futures may fall more than 2.5 percent this week to
their lowest level in a month, tracking the yellow metal and
sagging copper.
Silver for December delivery on the MCX was down 2.68
percent at 54,355 rupees per kg. The contract had struck a low
of 53,000 rupees on Oct. 21.
Sell silver on 56,200/56,500 rupees, for a target of 53,000,
with a stop loss of 57,800 rupees, said Ramesh Chenchala,
technical analyst with Karvy Comtrade.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)