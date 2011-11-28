MUMBAI Nov 28 India gold futures, which
gained more than a percent on Monday, are likely to retrace from
their highs this week weighed by a stronger dollar overseas,
analysts said.
"Prices are getting direction from equities and euro zone
presently," said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director with
Commtrendz Research.
The most-active gold for December delivery on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading 1.16 percent higher at
28,739 rupees per 10 grams. The contract had struck a record of
29,212 rupees in mid-November.
Sell gold on rallies to 29,000, with a stop loss of 29,200,
with a target of 28,300, said Thiagarajan.
"It's because the bounce back in gold and silver is on back
of a weak euro. We still feel euro has not bottomed out, there
is a long way to go. What we are seeing is only a pullback,"
said Thiagarajan.
Often dollar and gold move in opposite directions as the two
compete for funds globally. A stronger dollar weighs on the
alternative assets like the yellow metal.
Weak physical demand in the spot market is also likely to
weigh on prices. Physical buyers of gold in India remained on
the sidelines even though traders offered discounts of up to $5
per ounce to global prices, with the demand outlook likely to be
dull.
India is the world's biggest consumer of bullion.
Silver futures rose as much as 2.2 percent earlier in the
session, before trading at 55,379 rupees per kg.
MCX silver might initially rise to 56,000, but will fall
from there again, said Thiagarajan.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)