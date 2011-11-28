MUMBAI Nov 28 India gold futures, which gained more than a percent on Monday, are likely to retrace from their highs this week weighed by a stronger dollar overseas, analysts said.

"Prices are getting direction from equities and euro zone presently," said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director with Commtrendz Research.

The most-active gold for December delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was trading 1.16 percent higher at 28,739 rupees per 10 grams. The contract had struck a record of 29,212 rupees in mid-November.

Sell gold on rallies to 29,000, with a stop loss of 29,200, with a target of 28,300, said Thiagarajan.

"It's because the bounce back in gold and silver is on back of a weak euro. We still feel euro has not bottomed out, there is a long way to go. What we are seeing is only a pullback," said Thiagarajan.

Often dollar and gold move in opposite directions as the two compete for funds globally. A stronger dollar weighs on the alternative assets like the yellow metal.

Weak physical demand in the spot market is also likely to weigh on prices. Physical buyers of gold in India remained on the sidelines even though traders offered discounts of up to $5 per ounce to global prices, with the demand outlook likely to be dull.

India is the world's biggest consumer of bullion.

Silver futures rose as much as 2.2 percent earlier in the session, before trading at 55,379 rupees per kg.

MCX silver might initially rise to 56,000, but will fall from there again, said Thiagarajan. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)