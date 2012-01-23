MUMBAI Jan 23 India gold futures, which hit the highest level in nearly a week on Monday, are likely to hold on to gains this week on the back of a weaker dollar globally, analysts said.

The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.18 percent higher at 27,540 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 27,594 rupees, a level last seen on Jan. 17.

"We are expecting gold and silver prices to be on a higher side due to a weaker dollar and expected monetary easing," said Subhrasom De, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

Buying is advised in gold at 27,450 rupees, with a stop loss at 27,350 rupees and targeting 27,700 rupees, said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director with Commtrendz Research in Mumbai.

"Safe-haven bid on the back of uncertainty over Greece and hopes that ECB (European Central Bank) and IMF (International Monetary Fund) will now aid Greece," said Thiagarajan.

Investors are also waiting for euro zone ministers to decide later in the day what terms of a Greek debt restructuring they are ready to accept as part of a second bailout package for Athens.

Silver futures are also likely to extend gains from their highest level in a month.

Silver for March delivery on the MCX was trading 1.45 percent 56,354 rupees per kg, after hitting a high of 56,490 rupees, a level last seen in mid-December.

Buy silver on dips to 55,750, with a stop loss of 55,250 targetting 57,000, said Thiagarajan. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)