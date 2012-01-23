MUMBAI Jan 23 India gold futures, which
hit the highest level in nearly a week on Monday, are likely to
hold on to gains this week on the back of a weaker dollar
globally, analysts said.
The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi
Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.18 percent higher at 27,540
rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 27,594 rupees, a
level last seen on Jan. 17.
"We are expecting gold and silver prices to be on a higher
side due to a weaker dollar and expected monetary easing," said
Subhrasom De, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.
Buying is advised in gold at 27,450 rupees, with a stop loss
at 27,350 rupees and targeting 27,700 rupees, said Gnanasekar
Thiagarajan, director with Commtrendz Research in Mumbai.
"Safe-haven bid on the back of uncertainty over Greece and
hopes that ECB (European Central Bank) and IMF (International
Monetary Fund) will now aid Greece," said Thiagarajan.
Investors are also waiting for euro zone ministers to decide
later in the day what terms of a Greek debt restructuring they
are ready to accept as part of a second bailout package for
Athens.
Silver futures are also likely to extend gains from their
highest level in a month.
Silver for March delivery on the MCX was trading
1.45 percent 56,354 rupees per kg, after hitting a high of
56,490 rupees, a level last seen in mid-December.
Buy silver on dips to 55,750, with a stop loss of 55,250
targetting 57,000, said Thiagarajan.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)