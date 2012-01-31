MUMBAI Jan 31 India gold futures, which hit their highest level in more than six weeks on Tuesday, are likely to extend gains due to increasing risk appetite overseas and rising oil prices, analysts said.

The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.19 percent higher at 28,111 rupees per 10 grams, after hitting a high of 28,179 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 14.

"Greek deal nearing completion, rising crude oil prices and increasing risk appetite due to Fed's monetary stance till 2014 is bullish for the precious metals complex," said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director with Commtrendz Research.

Buying in gold is advised on dips to 28,000 rupees, for a target of 28,500 rupees, said Thiagarajan.

The yellow metal gained 1.8 percent last week after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates near zero until at least late 2014, which could put pressure on the dollar.

A top U.S. Federal Reserve official on Monday said he would have preferred a more optimistic statement on the U.S. economy, after the central bank last week painted a grim picture of the recovery.

Silver prices are likely to extend gains following the yellow metal.

Silver for March delivery on the MCX was trading 0.41 percent higher at 57,227 rupees per kg.

Buy silver on dips to 56,800 rupees, for a target of 58,000 rupees, said Thiagarajan. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)