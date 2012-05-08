MUMBAI May 8 Gold prices in India are expected
to extend their fall past a two-week low hit on Tuesday, under
pressure from the dollar's gains against the euro, although the
government's decision to remove excise duty on jewellery is seen
limiting the losses.
The most-traded gold for June delivery extended
losses for the fourth straight session on Tuesday. The metal
traded at 28,830 rupees per 10 grams, down 0.38 percent, after
hitting a low of 28,802 rupees, a level last seen on April 25.
"News flows from euro zone could strengthen the dollar and
weaken gold prices," said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director with
Commtrendz Research.
Thiagarajan advised selling gold on rallies to 28,950 rupees
for a target of 28,500 rupees.
The dollar, which rose on Tuesday, and gold often move in
opposite directions as the two compete for funds globally.
On Monday, the federal government removed the excise duty on
branded and unbranded jewellery, a move that is expected to
trigger buying from traders as they gear up for peak wedding
season.
UBS said the removal of excise duty is a significant
development and encouraged re-stocking.
"...with the markets acutely focused on the softer Indian
demand in recent months, yesterday's developments, which ease
one element of the recent sluggishness, are certainly gold
positive," said analyst Edel Tully in a note to clients.
Jewellers in India, which imported more than 950 tonnes last
year - a new record - went on strike to protest against the duty
and ended their action only after government reassurances that
it would consider scrapping the tax.
A Reuters poll in March had estimated gold imports in India,
the world's biggest buyer of bullion, to fall to 655 tonnes in
2012.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)