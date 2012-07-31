MUMBAI, July 31 Indian gold futures, which hit their highest level in a month on Tuesday, are likely to extend gains to near-record highs, helped by expectations of a weaker rupee.

"The rupee will play an important role for gold to go up... and also due to optimism over FOMC," said Aurobinda Prasad, head of research, Karvy Comtrade in Hyderabad.

The rupee, which has helped local gold gain 3 percent so far in the year, p lays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

Traders are waiting for the two-day Federal Reserve meeting starting Thursday, which is expected to shed light on the bank's stance on monetary stimulus, a key factor driving bullion prices.

The most-traded gold for October delivery was 0.42 percent higher at 30,295 rupees per 10 grams at 1207 GMT, after hitting a high of 30,325 rupees, a level last seen on June 28. The yellow metal struck a contract high of 30,720 rupees in mid-June.

Buying is advised in gold at 30,200, for a target of 30,500/30,700 rupees, with a stop loss 30,100, said Prasad from Karvy Comtrade.

Slack buying ahead of key festivals could limit the upside in prices, analysts said.

The festive season starts in August in India, the world's biggest buyer of gold in 2011, and continues till November.

Traders are also eyeing the monsoon forecast for the second half of the June-September season.

Monsoon rains, which have been below normal so far, are vital to the farm economy in rural areas that account for 60 percent of gold demand.

Silver futures are also likely to gain following the yellow metal.

Buying is advised in silver at 55,500 rupees, for a target of 57,000, with a stop loss at 55,000, said Prasad. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)