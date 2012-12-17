MUMBAI, Dec 17 Indian gold futures are likely to
fall over the fortnight, extending losses to their lowest since
early November, as investors resort to year-end profit-taking,
shaving off part of the double digit gains made in 2012 so far.
The actively traded gold contract for December delivery on
the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.23 percent higher at
31,281 rupees per 10 grams. The contract has gained more than 14
percent since January, 2012.
Gold is likely to fall due to year-end profit-taking and
absence of follow-through buying despite easing by the U.S.
Federal Reserve, said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director of
Commtrendz Research in Mumbai.
A new proposal for tax hikes on incomes over $1 million a
year from U.S. Republican House Speaker John Boehner on Sunday
was seen as a step forward, but it still remained some way from
the position of President Barack Obama.
Selling is advised on rallies to 31,450-31,500, with a stop
loss of 31,700, targeting 30,700, Thiagarajan said, referring to
the target level last seen on Nov. 5.
Subdued buying for the wedding season is also likely to
weigh on sentiment, analysts said.
The wedding season is underway in India and will continue
until early January. Gold is an essential gift item at weddings
in India, the world's largest buyer of the metal.
Silver futures are also likely to extend fall from their
lowest level in two weeks following the yellow metal.
Silver contract for March delivery on the MCX was
0.32 percent higher at 61,542 rupees per kg, nearly flat from
their lowest level since Dec. 5.
In MCX silver, selling is advised on rallies to
62,150-62,250 rupees, for a target of 60,700, he said.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)