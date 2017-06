MUMBAI, Nov 25 India gold futures are likely to fall by more than 3.5 percent this quarter and recover in the next two quarters, a Reuters poll of industry participants revealed.

For gold story

Following are the projections for gold in rupees per 10 grams.

STATISTICAL ANALYSIS:

End-Dec End-Mar End-June'12

Median 27,500 28,870 29,375

Mean 27,012 27,994 29,045

Minimum 25,000 25,000 24,000

Maximum 29,000 30,000 31,500

Total Proj 10 10 10

End-Dec End-Mar End-June Commtrendz 27,500 25,000 28,000 Nirmal Bang 25,800 25,000 24,000 Religare 29,000 31,000 27,000 JRG Wealth 25,050 28,540 31,000 State Bank 25,400 28,750 Corporation Bank 28,236 29,300 28,600 Scotia Mocatta 30,000 31,500 Geojit Comtrade 25,000 27,000 30,000 Karvy Comtrade 28,500 29,500 30,500 ADMISI 29,200 31,100

(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)