MUMBAI Nov 25 India gold prices are
likely to fall more than 3.5 percent from its peak after a 16
percent rally last quarter as investors resort to year-end
profit-taking while tepid wedding demand weighed, a Reuters poll
of banks and brokerages found.
The most-active gold for December delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) struck a peak of 29,212 rupees
per 10 grams on Tuesday, from where it has slipped to be at
28,440 on Friday morning.
Gold could test 27,500 rupees per 10 grams by December end,
according to a median of Reuters poll of 10 participants, which
included State Bank of India and Scotia Mocatta, the
country's biggest importer of bullion.
India's imports fell 20 percent in the July-September to
just 200 tonnes, the World Gold Council said, and the demand so
far in the peak wedding season has been lacklustre.
According to the poll, the minimum target for the yellow
metal was 25,000 rupees in the December quarter.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For poll table
Factbox on India's gold market
Factbox on gold ETFs in India
Factbox on auspicious days to buy gold
India's gold imports: link.reuters.com/xaf72s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
ANOTHER PEAK BY MARCH
The yellow metal is likely to recover to 28,870 rupees by
the end of first quarter of the next calendar year and could
power to record 29,375 rupees in the June quarter on
inflationary concerns, according to the poll.
"The demand for gold as a safe haven commodity can return
and gold can again move higher," said Rohit Dubey, research
associate with ADMISI Commodities in Mumbai, who expects gold to
touch 29,200 rupees in March quarter of next year.
"Due to inflationary pressures, gold could once again make a
new high," Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director with Commtrendz
Research, said.
The yellow metal is considered as a safe hedge against
global uncertainties and inflation, which bites into the savings
of households, crimping disposable incomes.
Sugandha Sachdeva, incharge, metals research, at Religare
Commodities, said gold prices are expected to surge further to
31,000 in March as by that time marriage season will be peaking
as the global economic turmoil stoked demand for safe haven.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)