MUMBAI, Feb 3Gold imports into India, the world's biggest consumer, are likely to fall by nearly a fourth in the three months to March to 220 tonnes on expectations that the price upside could be limited after a import duty hike in January. For story on poll: Following are the projections of banks and brokerages for gold in rupees per 10 grams. STATISTICAL ANALYSIS: End-Mar Imports for End-June End-Sept (in Q1-2012 (in (in (in Rupees/10 tonnes) Rupees) Rupees) gms) Median 28,250 220 27,537.5 29,750 Mean 28,007 202.35 27,833.9 29,260.7 Minimum 24,500 112.5 24,000 25,700 Maximum 30,000 250 32,000 32,000 Total Proj 14 10 14 14 Prices by Imports for Prices Prices End-Mar Q1-2012 by by End-June End-Sept Scotia Mocatta 28,800 228 29,900 31,000 HDFC Bank 28,500 29,100 30,300 Corporation Bank 27,740 27,000 28,500 JRG Wealth 27,550 220 25,300 29,200 Karvy Comtrade 29,180 250 29,600 30,250 Anand Rathi 24,500 180 26,000 30,000 Commtrendz 28,000 112.5 30,000 32,000 Angel Broking 29,230 143 27,425 26,000 SMC Global 29,000 250 28,000 29,500 Religare 29,500 180 26,700 31,500 Commodities Geojit Comtrade 25,300 24,000 27,700 IndusInd Bank 26,950 220 27,650 28,000 Nirmal Bang 27,850 27,000 25,700 Mumbai Jewellers 30,000 240 32,000 30,000 Assn (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)