By Siddesh Mayenkar
MUMBAI, Feb 3 Expectations of limited
upside in prices of gold could dent imports into India, pushing
shipments down by a fourth in the March quarter, with prices
remaining steady below last year's record till June-end, a
Reuters poll revealed.
Gold imports to India, the world's biggest buyer of bullion,
could fall to 220 tonnes in the March quarter, down from 286
tonnes imported last year during the same period, a poll, which
included estimates from Scotia Mocatta, Corporation Bank and
Karvy Comtrade among others, said.
"The overall demand pattern has slowed down considerably
after Diwali... I will not be surprised to see 2012 imports
lower than 2011 imports," said an official with one of the
private banks polled by Reuters.
He said that limited upside in prices will have a negative
effect on gold demand.
India imported 753 tonnes of the yellow metal in the first
nine months of 2011, up 21 percent on year, according to data
from the World Gold Council (WGC). A trade body estimates
imports to fall to 878 tonnes in 2011, down 8 percent over 2010.
Import data is due to be out by the third week of February
from the WGC.
Gold prices have been trading in a very narrow range of
26,517-28,194 rupees ($541-$575) per 10 grams since mid-December
and has only gained 2 percent, as investors preferred
investments into stock markets, that posted its best rise since
1998 in January.
The Reuters poll of 14 participants revealed gold prices
could edge higher in the March quarter to 28,250 rupees per 10
grams, almost steady from Friday's price of 28,190
rupees. The yellow metal could ease to 27,537 rupees in
June quarter.
"In the present conditions, cash is king and investors are
not flocking to gold for safety," said Kishore Narne, senior
vice president, and head of commodity and currency research,
AnandRathi Commodities.
Importers and analysts said last month's duty hike in
precious metals would hardly impact demand as the tax incidence
is minimal compared to the volatility in prices.
"Import duty is hardly any matter for consumers. Anyway
there is price volatility of 5-10 percent in prices... so 60
rupees per gram will hardly make any difference," said a
official with state-run Corporation Bank, who overlooks gold
operations.
The federal government hiked the import duty to 2 percent on
value on gold and 6 percent on value on silver from Jan. 17,
pushing up prices of the precious metals.
"I don't think tax will impact imports as this trend of
slowdown in demand has been witnessed much before the duty
hike," said the official with private bank.
NEW PEAK
Prices could recover to surge to a new record of 29,750
rupees by September end helped by easy monetary policy,
surpassing the November 2010 peak of 29,516 rupees.
"Gold still holds on to the structural pillars of support in
an environment of negative real interest rates and rising
inflationary pressures, as well as continuing central-bank
buying," said Narne.
"Hence, we expect a revival in prices."
The Federal Reserve's pledge to keep U.S. interest rates at
rock-bottom levels for a number of years and hints at fresh
monetary easing are set to fuel further gains in gold as the
moves cut the opportunity cost of holding bullion and keep the
dollar in check.
Several big gold importing banks including Scotia Mocatta
and HDFC bank estimated gold to breach the 30,000 rupees per 10
grams mark by the end of September quarter.
($1=48.99 Indian Rupees)
