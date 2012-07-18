MUMBAI, July 18 Gold imports into India, the world's biggest
consumer, could fall more than a third in September quarter as high prices
triggered by a weaker rupee dent shipments, though part of demand could be met
by recycled metal, according to a Reuters poll.
Estimates
Q2 imports Q2 scrap Q3 imports Q3 scrap Q3 prices
Mumbai Jewellers 150-170 20 130 25 28,000
Parker Bullion 100 40 60-70 40 30,000
JRG Wealth Mgt 175 15 140 20 29,400
Mangal Keshav 100-120 12 70-80 16 30,100
MNC Bullion 100 50 200 50 28,500
IndudInd Bank 160 20-25 150 30 29,500-31,200
Angel Broking 165 10 230 15 30,500
SMC Global 340 25 210 25 30,000
Commtrendz 100 NA 87.5 NA 29,250
Khemka Group 100 20 100 10 30,500
MEDIAN 135 20 135 25 29,750
MAXIMUM 340 50 230 50 30,500
MINIMUM 100 10 65 10 28,000
NO. OF FORECASTS 10 10 10 10 10
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Miral Fahmy)