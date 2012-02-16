MUMBAI Feb 16 India gold futures are likely to open down on Thursday in line with similar trend in the overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended at 28,170 rupees per 10 grams, up 0.30 percent.

* Global gold edged lower on Thursday, tracking a weaker euro, as hopes of solving Greece's crisis dimmed, with the euro zone pondering a delay of the bailout for the debt-ridden nation.

* Indian bond, currency and inter-bank cash markets in Mumbai are closed on Thursday for a local holiday. Trading resumes on Friday.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to open lower in tandem with overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX ended 0.50 percent lower at 415.50 rupees per kg.

* London Copper hit a two-week trough on Thursday, having lost ground for the last four sessions, after signs of a delay to a bailout for Greece soured sentiment and put the euro on the defensive against the dollar. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)