MUMBAI Feb 16 India gold futures are
likely to open down on Thursday in line with similar trend in
the overseas markets, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended at 28,170 rupees per 10
grams, up 0.30 percent.
* Global gold edged lower on Thursday, tracking a weaker
euro, as hopes of solving Greece's crisis dimmed, with the euro
zone pondering a delay of the bailout for the debt-ridden
nation.
* Indian bond, currency and inter-bank cash markets in
Mumbai are closed on Thursday for a local holiday. Trading
resumes on Friday.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to open lower in tandem with
overseas markets, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on the
MCX ended 0.50 percent lower at 415.50 rupees per kg.
* London Copper hit a two-week trough on Thursday, having
lost ground for the last four sessions, after signs of a delay
to a bailout for Greece soured sentiment and put the euro on the
defensive against the dollar.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)