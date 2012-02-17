MUMBAI Feb 17 India gold futures are likely to open up on Friday tracking a similar trend in the overseas market, analysts said.

* Global gold prices rose on Friday as optimism that Greece may soon secure an urgently needed bailout buoyed financial markets and helped bullion recover from a one-week low hit in the previous session.

* The most-active gold for April delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended at 28,127 rupees per 10 grams, down 0.15 percent on Thursday.

* Traders will also eye the movement in the rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to open higher tracking positive cues from overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX last ended 0.15 percent lower at 414.85 rupees per kg.

* Copper prices rose on Friday, with London futures gaining more than 1 percent and snapping a five-day losing streak, on optimism that debt-laden Greece would secure a second bailout next week to avert a default. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)