MUMBAI Feb 17 India gold futures are
likely to open up on Friday tracking a similar trend in the
overseas market, analysts said.
* Global gold prices rose on Friday as optimism that Greece
may soon secure an urgently needed bailout buoyed financial
markets and helped bullion recover from a one-week low hit in
the previous session.
* The most-active gold for April delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) ended at 28,127 rupees per 10
grams, down 0.15 percent on Thursday.
* Traders will also eye the movement in the rupee, which
plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the
dollar-quoted yellow metal.
COPPER
Copper futures are likely to open higher tracking positive
cues from overseas markets, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on
the MCX last ended 0.15 percent lower at 414.85 rupees per kg.
* Copper prices rose on Friday, with London futures gaining
more than 1 percent and snapping a five-day losing streak, on
optimism that debt-laden Greece would secure a second bailout
next week to avert a default.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)