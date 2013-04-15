MUMBAI Gold futures in India, the world's biggest buyer of the metal, dropped over 8 percent on Monday to levels below 26,000 rupees per 10 grams mirroring losses in the world market.

The key gold contract for June delivery on Multi Commodity Exchange ended down 8 percent at 25,665 rupees per 10 grams, after falling to 25,464 rupees earlier.

In the overseas market, gold prices took a dramatic U-turn on Monday, reversing early gains to drop to a two-year trough after bullion futures fell on fears about central bank sales and holdings on global exchange-traded funds sank to their lowest in more than a year.

The wedding season has begun in India and will continue till early June. Akshay Tritiya, the second biggest gold buying festival after Dhanteras, also falls in this period.