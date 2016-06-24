A salesman arranges a gold necklace in a display case inside a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a major gold buying festival, in Kolkata, India, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

MUMBAI Gold prices in India jumped 6 percent on Friday to their highest level in nearly three years following gains in overseas markets and on a weaker rupee.

At 0457 GMT, the key gold contract for August delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange was up 6 percent at 31,708 rupees per 10 grams, the highest level since Sept. 9, 2013.

Global gold prices jumped 6 percent on Friday after partial results in a UK referendum put Britain on the brink of leaving the European Union, boosting the appetite for safe-haven assets.

The Indian rupee was trading at 68.1350/68.1400 to the dollar at 0504 GMT after tumbling to as low 68.22 in early trade, its weakest since March 1.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)