MUMBAI, April 15 Gold futures in India, the
world's biggest buyer of the metal, dropped nearly 3 percent on
Monday to hit their lowest level in 15-1/2 months, mirroring
losses in the world market.
At 0516 GMT, the key gold contract for June delivery
on India's Multi Commodity Exchange was down 2.64 percent at
27,189 rupees ($500)per 10 grams, after falling to 27,100 rupees
earlier, the lowest level since Dec. 30, 2011.
In the overseas market, gold prices took a dramatic U-turn
on Monday, reversing early gains to drop to a two-year trough
after bullion futures fell on fears about central bank sales and
holdings on global exchange-traded funds sank to their lowest in
more than a year.
The wedding season has begun in India and will continue till
early June. Akshay Tritiya, the second biggest gold buying
festival after Dhanteras, also falls in this period.
($1 = 54.5700 Indian rupees)
