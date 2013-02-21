MUMBAI Feb 21 Gold futures in India, the
world's biggest consumer of the metal, fell 0.9 percent on
Thursday morning to their lowest level in seven months,
mirroring a similar trend overseas, though a weak rupee limited
the downside.
At 0438 GMT, the most active gold contract for April
delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange was 0.92
percent lower at 29,307 rupees per 10 grams, after falling to
29,305 rupees earlier, the lowest level since July 23, 2012.
In the overseas market, gold dropped to a seven-month low on
Thursday, its third straight session of weakness, as signs that
some Federal Reserve officials were reconsidering the scale and
duration of the U.S. monetary stimulus programme spooked
investors.
The rupee, which plays an important role in determining the
landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal, fell on Thursday.
Alarmed by the mounting current account deficit that hit a
record 5.4 percent of gross domestic product in July-September,
the government moved to rein in its gold imports -- second only
to oil in value -- by raising the import duty on the precious
metal to 6 percent from 4 percent on Jan. 21.
