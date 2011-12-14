MUMBAI Dec 14 Jewellery maker Rajesh Exports expects gold imports to cross 135 tonnes in 2012 from about 115-120 tonnes in 2011, its chairman told reporters on Wednesday.

Rajesh Mehta said the company will expand the retail business by opening 550 retail stores across south India, he said.

Rajesh Exports expects to generate revenues of around 200 billion rupees by 2014-15. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)