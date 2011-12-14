* To invest 65 bln rupees to expand in south India
* To raise capex via ECB, internal accruals, gold supplier's
credit
* Expects to raise gold imports in 2012 to 135 tonnes
MUMBAI, Dec 14 India's Rajesh Exports
, the world's biggest jewellery maker, expects to raise
gold imports 17 percent next year to power its renewed thrust in
the competitive and fragmented local jewellery market as a
cushion against a volatile export market, its chairman said on
Wednesday.
"The profitability in exports is always lower due to bulk
business, and the profitability on retail is higher. The idea is
to increase our profitability on our revenues," said Rajesh
Mehta, chairman of Rajesh Exports.
Rajesh Exports draws most of its revenues from overseas
markets and now aims to be the biggest retailer in India, the
world's biggest consumer of gold.
"If the volatility is less in 2012, we will see good demand
for gold. After the euro crisis and the U.S. downgrade, people
are largely looking towards gold rather than equities and real
estate," Mehta said.
The company set up 550 new retail stores by 2014-15 across
southern India with an investment of 65 billion rupees.
Currently, it has 73 stores in the southern state of Karnataka.
Consumers have been preferring lower weight jewellery due to
fixed budgets and high prices, he said.
"Earlier a piece used to cost them 4,000 rupees, now that
piece costs them 6,000 rupees, so that has gone out of reach
because of that we are trying to reduce our weights."
The company will invest 65 billion rupees for the retail
expansion, which will also include 25 billion rupees from
external commercial borrowing route. The debt free company will
source 20 billion rupees each from internal accruals and gold
supplier's credit.
Rajesh Exports expects to generate revenues of around 200
billion rupees by 2014-15 from the retail venture, taking its
total revenues to 400-450 billion rupees.
Shares of the company ended flat at 133.05 rupees in a weak
Mumbai market.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)