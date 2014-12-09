MUMBAI Dec 9 India will announce changes as
early as this week to a rule mandating so-called star trading
houses export 100 percent of their gold imports, a policy maker
with direct knowledge of the upcoming action said on Tuesday.
India could also announce changes to rules last year
mandating that all imports be paid fully with cash margins.
The actions would come in the form of a clarification to the
country's surprise move last month to scrap a rule mandating
traders export 20 percent of all gold imports, in what had been
called the 80:20 import rule.
The changes to 80:20 had left unclear the fate of "star
trading houses," or leading private trading firms, which had
been mandated last year to export 100 percent of their gold
imports.
The policy maker added in the clarification India would give
these star trading houses "a free hand" without specifying any
further.
"What remains is star trading houses, which are allowed to
import (gold) only for 100 percent export. That remains, but
that is not what we wanted. We want everyone to have a free
hand," the policy maker said.
He declined to be identified because the measure has not
been announced yet.
Traders had said they had expected potential clarifications
to the 80:20 rule, citing widespread speculation in markets.
India this year has eased some of the restrictions on gold
imports it imposed in 2013 when a wide current account trade
deficit had sparked the worst currency turmoil since the 1991
balance of payment crisis.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by
Rafael Nam)