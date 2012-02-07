MUMBAI Feb 7 India's Kama Schachter Jewellers, which supplies diamond and platinum jewellery to U.S.-listed Signet Jewellers, plans to expand to the domestic retail market by opening 20 stores over the next five years.

"India is a good opportunity for us, which is growing at 10-15 percent," Colin Shah, managing director with Kama Schachter told reporters.

He said that the company plans to open one store every quarter, with the first scheduled to open in Mumbai on Feb. 14.

The company, which is a joint venture between Kama Jewellers and U.S.-based Leo Schachter Diamonds, a Diamond Trading Corp sightholder, also sells jewellery to Warren Buffet-owned Helzberg Diamonds.

Kama Schachter, with revenue of 5 billion rupees, plans to invest 500-700 million rupees in 2012, and hopes to add 30 percent in sales each year over the next three years, Shah said.

India, the world's biggest consumer of gold, imports about 800-900 tonnes of the yellow metal on an annual basis.

Most exporters of gems and jewellery have been diversifying into newer markets due to economic turmoil in the euro zone and the slow recovery in the U.S.

Exports of gems and jewellery from India grew at a lower pace of about 11 percent in the first nine months to December to $32 billion, data from the Export Promotion Council showed. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)