By Krishna N. Das
| NEW DELHI, March 18
NEW DELHI, March 18 Seizures of gold smuggled
into India have surged, data showed on Wednesday, as the
government tries to crack down on a thriving illegal trade made
profitable by high import duty and other restrictions.
India's Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told lawmakers on
Wednesday the number of gold seizures in first 10 months of the
2014/15 fiscal year to the end of January had jumped to 3,412
from 2,450 for the whole of the previous year.
One reason for the jump was that customs and police have got
wise to some of the tricks used to bring in gold, such as
getting human mules to swallow nuggets or in hiding gold bars in
dead cows. (reut.rs/Zx011Q)
The value of the gold seized in the 10 months was about $150
million, the trade minister said, up from $110 million in the
2013/14 fiscal year and just $7 million in 2011/12.
India was the world's top buyer of gold in 2014, according
to the World Gold Council. It estimates that 175 tonnes of gold
were smuggled into the country last year, while consumption was
842.7 tonnes.
Gold seizures have surged since India ramped up import duty
from 2 percent at the start of 2013 to 10 percent in August the
same year, making illegal shipments more profitable despite the
risks of getting caught.
India raised the import duty after facing a massive trade
deficit due to gold imports that hit $54 billion two years ago.
Since then there has been a flood of smuggled gold and
authorities last month made the single biggest seizure of 60 kg
outside an airport.
The number of seizures was 503 in 2011/12 and 900 in 2012/13
before jumping to 2,450 in 2013/14, the year the import duty was
raised to 10 percent.
Though India's trade deficit has now come under control, it
rose just 1.6 percent to $118.4 billion in April-January from a
year earlier, the government has yet to change the gold import
duty, despite repeated demands from jewellers.
Manish Jain, chairman-elect of the All India Gems and
Jewellery Trade Federation, said the high import duty has
created "a parallel economy through smuggling of gold".
($1 = 62.7139 Indian rupees)
(Editing by David Clarke)