(Drops repeated word in headline)
NEW DELHI, July 30 Indian authorities have found
13 cases of gold smuggling by employees of the national carrier,
Air India, over the past three years and the current
year, the junior civil aviation minister said on Wednesday.
India, the biggest buyer of gold after China, last year
imposed a record 10 percent import duty and made it mandatory to
export a fifth of all bullion imports to constrict its trade
deficit.
But this has led to heavy smuggling, with some gold in
imported vehicles and even using human mules who swallow nuggets
to try to get them past airport security.
Junior Civil Aviation Minister G.M. Siddeshwara told
parliament that disciplinary action has been taken against the
Air India employees. He did not disclose the amount of gold
smuggled or give any other details.
Government figures show that only 2.34 tonnes of smuggled
gold was retrieved last year, while the World Gold Council
estimated 200-250 tonnes of gold illegally entering India.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das, editing by William Hardy)