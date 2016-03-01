(Repeats with no changes to text)
MUMBAI Feb 29 Indian jewellers will go on
indefinite strike from Tuesday in protest over the
reintroduction after four years of a sales tax on gold
jewellery, their trade body said.
The strike could curb gold imports by the world's second
biggest consumer and put pressure on global prices.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced an excise duty of 1
percent on gold and diamond jewellery on Monday.
"Jewellers across the country will go on strike from
tomorrow. We are urging the government to roll back excise
duty," Ketan Shroff, a spokesman for India Bullion and Jewellers
Association (IBJA), told Reuters.
Successive governments have struggled to curb appetite for
gold in Asia's third largest economy, despite the imposition of
a 10 percent import duty in 2013 and other restrictions.
Annual imports of up to 1,000 tonnes of gold, accounting for
about a quarter of India's trade deficit, have also prompted the
government to launch a scheme to mobilise a pool of more than
20,000 tonnes of the metal lying idle in homes and temples.
The government imposed an excise duty in 2012, but was
forced to roll it back after jewellers went on a strike.
"Jewellery sales have already been falling due to higher
prices. In such (a) situation the government has raised (the)
burden of excise duty," Shroff said.
Jewellery sales in India have fallen in the last two months
due to higher gold prices and as consumers delayed purchases
hoping for a cut in import duty. This has forced importers to
offer a discount of up to $53 per ounce to clear inventory.
But Jaitley surprised the market by maintaining the duty and
instead raising the concessional countervailing duty on imports
of gold dore bars, an alloy, to 8.75 percent from 8 percent.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Alexander Smith)