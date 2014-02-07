NEW DELHI Feb 7 India has no plans at present
to reduce tax on gold imports, a junior finance minister said on
Friday.
India has put in place measures to dissuade gold buying to
tackle a widening trade deficit, including a record 10 percent
import tax and a requirement that a fifth of all imports of the
metal be shipped out.
"At present, there is no proposal under consideration to
reduce the import duty on gold, taking into account the likely
impact on the current account deficit," J.D. Seelam told
lawmakers in a written reply.
Last month, the finance minister and the revenue secretary
said that the government could review restrictions on gold
imports by the end of March, when the current fiscal year
concludes.
