MUMBAI, March 27 A body representing Indian jewellers hopes for the removal of 0.3 percent excise duty levied on unbranded jewellery, but is yet to hear from the federal government on any rollback, its chief said on Tuesday.

"We had been hoping (a rollback in excise duty) for the last 10 days... There is no assurance from the government as of now," said Baccharaj Bamalwa, chairman of All India Gems & Jewellery Trade Federation.

On March 16, the federal government for the second time in 2012 doubled the import tax on gold bars, to 4 percent of value, triggering protest from jewellers.

Jewellers' strike entered its eleventh day on Tuesday, with most jewellery shops in Maharashtra and Gujarat planning to remain shut till March 31. Retailers in rest of the country have called for an indefinite strike.

Finance ministry officials could be reached for comment as the budget session is underway in the parliament.

India is the world's biggest consumer of the yellow metal, with an annual consumption of 900 tonnes. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar)