MUMBAI, July 14 India on Wednesday relaxed the
rules for its tax on gold jewellery sales that was introduced
earlier this year in an attempt to address concerns raised by
the industry, the government said in a statement.
Jewellers in the world's second biggest gold consumer went
on strike for six weeks after the government imposed 1 percent
excise duty on gold jewellery from March onwards.
To address jewellers concerns the government formed a
committee and accepted its recommendation.
According to the new rules, jewellers with turnover up to
150 million rupees ($2.2 million) a year will be exempt from the
excise duty, the statement said. Earlier, the exemption limit
was for jewellers with turnover up to 120 million rupees.
The government statement also said that in the first two
years, government agencies will not audit jewellers that have
turnover of less than 1 billion rupees.
($1 = 67.0037 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by David Clarke)