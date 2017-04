An employee shows gold bangles to a customer at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI India's gold imports in November reached 151.58 tonnes, according to data provided by India's trade ministry on Tuesday, marking a 38 percent increase from 109.55 tonnes in October.

Data on Monday had showed gold imports, by value, had jumped 34 percent in November to $5.61 billion from October, sending India's trade deficit to a 18 month high.

