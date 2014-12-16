(Updates with background, quote, details)
By Suvashree Choudhury and Meenakshi Sharma
MUMBAI Dec 16 India will weigh the impact of
last month's easing of gold import rules after inbound shipments
jumped 38 percent in November to push its trade deficit to an
18-month high, Trade Secretary Rajeev Kher said on Tuesday.
In a surprise move, the world's second-biggest gold consumer
scrapped a rule for traders to export 20 percent of all gold
imports, belying expectations for tighter curbs instead.
After the change, gold imports surged to 151.58 tonnes in
November, an increase of 38 percent from 109.55 tonnes a month
earlier, trade ministry data showed on Tuesday.
That comes after data on Monday showed gold imports surged
in value terms in November to $5.61 billion, helping push the
trade deficit to an 18-month high.
Gold imports had risen "phenomenally" and the government
would examine the impact of last month's revision of the
so-called 80:20 rule, Kher said in the financial capital,
Mumbai.
"I am sure the government would like to watch the
consequences of that revision," Kher told a news conference. "So
we will wait and take a call at an appropriate time."
India's gold imports are typically strong in the second half
of the year, as banks and retailers stock up for weddings and
major festivals such as Dhanteras and Diwali, when it is
considered auspicious to buy gold.
However, industry officials expect imports of gold to fall
in December, unless the government imposes restrictions.
"Demand has come down in December because there are no
weddings and festivals in this month," said Bachhraj Bamalwa,
director of industry body the All-India Gem and Jewellery Trade
Federation.
"Imports this month would be much lower than November, but
could pick up again after mid-January on weddings."
India last year levied a record import duty of 10 percent on
gold and introduced the 80:20 rule after surging trade and
current account deficits sparked the worst currency turmoil
since its 1998 balance of payment crisis.
But the country has relaxed some of the measures after the
current account deficit fell sharply this year, including most
recently with the 80:20 rule, giving comfort to policy makers,
despite signs of surging gold imports.
(Editing by Rafael Nam and Clarence Fernandez)