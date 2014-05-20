* Says policy change inevitable as India's Modi is pro-gold
* Says India's Jan-March gold demand fell by a fourth
* Retains full-year gold demand outlook for India, China
By Siddesh Mayenkar and A. Ananthalakshmi
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, May 20 India's gold demand is
likely to pick up in the second half of the year as curbs on
bullion imports are expected to be eased by the country's new
government, top officials at the World Gold Council (WGC) said
on Tuesday.
Struggling with a ballooning trade deficit, India in 2013
imposed a record high duty of 10 percent on overseas purchases
of gold, the second-biggest expense in its import bill, and
introduced a rule tying import quantities to export levels.
Any roll back in these restrictions and stronger demand from
India, the world's No.2 buyer of gold after China, could support
a recovery in global prices of the precious metal that
slumped 28 percent last year - the first drop in 13 years.
"The change (in gold policy) is inevitable because Modi
seems to be pro-gold," said Albert Cheng, WGC's head of the far
east region, referring to Narendra Modi who romped to a
landslide victory in the recently concluded general elections in
India. "It's just a matter of when he is going to do it."
Modi, who leads the pro-business Bharatiya Janata Party, has
said any action on gold should take into account the interests
of the public and traders, not just economics and policy.
Gold demand in India fell by a fourth to 190.3 tonnes in the
quarter to March due to the curbs and have sent local premiums
to record highs, WGC said in its quarterly report on
Tuesday.
Analysts have, however, said that while Modi's victory is a
positive for gold, he might not make changes immediately.
India's trade deficit has been falling in recent months,
largely due to the drop in gold imports and any step to ease the
rules would be taken cautiously, some have said.
Somasundaram PR, WGC's head of Indian operations, reiterated
the industry body's forecast for India's full-year gold demand,
shrugging off the sharp drop in demand in the first quarter.
"We continue to hold 900-1,000 tonnes (of annual demand in
India) as it is expected to pick up in the second half,"
Somasundaram said.
"In the second half and particularly the fourth quarter, if
there is policy relaxation, then it could be a robust quarter."
WGC also maintained its forecast for top buyer China, whose
demand is expected to be 1,000-1,100 tonnes for the year.
Given that gold imports are a burden on India's trade
balance, Somasundaram said the government should look at
long-term and sustainable solutions for overseas purchases of
the precious metal after relaxation of current curbs.
"The policy changes won't be the be-all and end-all of
policy making. Gold will have to be brought more formally in the
financial sector if it has to play a role in the longer term,
otherwise it will be considered as an asset that households buy
and which costs us precious foreign currency," Somasundaram
said.
Gold is considered auspicious as a gift or offering at
religious festivals and weddings in India. It is also a popular
form of investment.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)