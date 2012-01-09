GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shake off U.S. tech slump, loonie jumps on rate hike prospect
* Canadian dollar extends gains on hint of unexpected rate hike
MUMBAI Jan 9 India's Goodwill Hospital and Research Centre Ltd has called off a 620-million-rupee initial public offer after poor investor response, the National Stock Exchange website showed.
The issue, which opened on Dec. 30, was scheduled to close on Monday.
The issue was priced at 175-185 rupees per share.
SPA Merchant Bankers Ltd was the manager to the issue.
A company official did not immediately return phone call seeking comments. (Reporting by Indulal PM and Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction