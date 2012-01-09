MUMBAI Jan 9 India's Goodwill Hospital and Research Centre Ltd has called off a 620-million-rupee initial public offer after poor investor response, the National Stock Exchange website showed.

The issue, which opened on Dec. 30, was scheduled to close on Monday.

The issue was priced at 175-185 rupees per share.

SPA Merchant Bankers Ltd was the manager to the issue.

A company official did not immediately return phone call seeking comments. (Reporting by Indulal PM and Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)