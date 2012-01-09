(Adds details, background)
By Indulal PM and Kaustubh Kulkarni
MUMBAI Jan 9 India's Goodwill Hospital
and Research Centre Ltd has withdrawn a 620 million rupee
($11.76 million) initial public offering after poor investor
response, the National Stock Exchange website showed on Monday.
The issue, which opened on Dec. 30, was for 3.5 million
shares priced at between 175 rupees and 185 rupees per share.
The institutional portion of the issue comprising 1.77
million shares did not receive a single bid, while
non-institutional and retail portions were subscribed 0.02 times
and 0.01 times respectively, the website showed.
The Indian benchmark index shed 24.6 percent in
2011, and was the worst-performing major equity index.
About $7 billion of Indian public share offerings have been
either called off or deferred, according to data from SMC
Global, making the country one of the toughest markets for
fundraising.
SPA Merchant Bankers Ltd was the manager of the Goodwill
issue.
A company official did not immediately return phone call
seeking comment.
Goodwill Hospital is a healthcare services provider and has
a multi-specialty hospital on the outskirts of New Delhi.
The company had planned to use the issue proceeds to set up
a diagnostic centre, establish six polyclinics and repay loans,
it said in its prospectus.
($1=52.72 rupees)
(Editing by Rajesh Pandathil and Ted Kerr)