(Adds details, background)

By Indulal PM and Kaustubh Kulkarni

MUMBAI Jan 9 India's Goodwill Hospital and Research Centre Ltd has withdrawn a 620 million rupee ($11.76 million) initial public offering after poor investor response, the National Stock Exchange website showed on Monday.

The issue, which opened on Dec. 30, was for 3.5 million shares priced at between 175 rupees and 185 rupees per share.

The institutional portion of the issue comprising 1.77 million shares did not receive a single bid, while non-institutional and retail portions were subscribed 0.02 times and 0.01 times respectively, the website showed.

The Indian benchmark index shed 24.6 percent in 2011, and was the worst-performing major equity index.

About $7 billion of Indian public share offerings have been either called off or deferred, according to data from SMC Global, making the country one of the toughest markets for fundraising.

SPA Merchant Bankers Ltd was the manager of the Goodwill issue.

A company official did not immediately return phone call seeking comment.

Goodwill Hospital is a healthcare services provider and has a multi-specialty hospital on the outskirts of New Delhi.

The company had planned to use the issue proceeds to set up a diagnostic centre, establish six polyclinics and repay loans, it said in its prospectus. ($1=52.72 rupees) (Editing by Rajesh Pandathil and Ted Kerr)