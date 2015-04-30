April 30 * India to sell 160 bln rupees of bonds on May 8 - cbank *India To Sell 30 Bln Rupees Of 7.68 Pct 2023 Bonds, 30 Bln Rupees Of 8.24 Pct 2033 Bonds- cbank *India to sell 30 billion rupees of 8.17 percent 2044 bonds, 70 billion rupees of new security maturing on march 19, 2030 * India cbank says auction for the new security will be on yield based auction format whereas other securities will be offered through price based auction Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1dwJkeH