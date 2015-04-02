MUMBAI, April 2 India's Prime Minister said on Thursday the thinking by the central bank and government on financial matters were often quite similar, although he did not provide any specifics.

Meanwhile, addressing the need to push for financial inclusion, Modi said farmers should not have to resort to suicides because of a lack of funds in a speech delivered in Hindi.

Over a dozen debt-laden farmers have committed suicide in recent weeks in India, and discontent in many rural areas against government policies is turning into anger against Modi less than a year after he swept into office.

Modi was attending an event on financial inclusion at the central bank. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)