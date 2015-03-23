NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, March 23 India's government switched 302.28 billion rupees ($4.86 billion) of government bonds with the Reserve Bank of India on March 20, Finance Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said on Monday.

The bond swap was part of the government's plan to switch or buy back 500 billion rupees of bonds in the fiscal year that ends this month.

The government swapped 2015/16 bonds with 2026/27 bonds, the RBI said in a separate statement.

The RBI has previously rarely swapped bonds with the government.

The debt switch is "permissible" under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, said Mehrishi while talking to reporters.

The government had switched 188 billion rupees of bonds so far in 2014/15 fiscal year with the market. ($1 = 62.2550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh, Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)