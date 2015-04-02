MUMBAI, April 2 India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday the government would restore the credibility of decision-making, while easing processes and making the country's tax structure non-adversarial.

The comments, in a speech on financial inclusion in Mumbai, reiterate government promises to make India more business- and investor-friendly. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)