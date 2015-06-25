MUMBAI, June 25 India's economic activity is expected to experience a cyclical upswing after the Reserve Bank of India has cut interest rates, junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha said on Thursday.

"We've already had 75 basis points of interest rate cuts. So we are going to see that cyclical upswing that happens when rates come down and inflation is under control. So that's the first growth driver," Sinha said during a speech at an industry event.

Since January, the Reserve Bank of India has cut the key repo rate by a total of 75 basis points to 7.25 percent since January, taking advantage of subdued inflation to support economic growth. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Writing by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)