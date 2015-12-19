BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
MUMBAI Dec 19 The Indian government will push for a bankruptcy law in parliament in the remaining three days of the winter session, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Saturday, hoping to end a political deadlock.
"I am going to be pushing for the insolvency and the bankruptcy law before Parliament in the next three days," the minister said in a speech at an industry event in New Delhi, calling the next three sessions "crucial" for passing key bills. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Ed Davies)
