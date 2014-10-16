NEW DELHI Oct 16 Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi has transferred the top civil servant at the finance
ministry, replacing him with a top official from Rajasthan, the
western desert state that has pushed dramatic free market
reforms in recent months.
The transfer was part of the first major shuffle of top
civil servants since Modi took office in May. In all, 20
bureaucrats were moved, many at the level of secretary, the most
senior rank in India's civil service.
Arvind Mayaram, who has twin roles as both finance and
economic affairs secretary and was appointed by the previous
government, has been shifted to the tourism ministry.
Rajiv Mehrishi, the top bureaucrat from Rajasthan, will
replace Mayaram at the finance ministry, Modi's administration
said on Wednesday.
Over the past six months Rajasthan has introduced some of
India's most radical free-market labour, land and welfare
reform.
Secretaries in the finance ministry formulate and carry out
policy, besides helping to craft the annual budget in close
association with the minister and advisers.
