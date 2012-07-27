MUMBAI, July 27 The Indian government had 51.75 billion rupees ($932.4 million) outstanding loans from the central bank as on July 20, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. State governments borrowed 6.50 billion rupees from the central bank in the week ended July 20, it said. The federal government had no outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended July 13, while state governments had borrowed 3.68 billion rupees from the RBI. ($1 = 55.5 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)