MUMBAI, Sept 14 The Indian government had 16.80
billion rupees ($308.3 million) of outstanding loans from the
central bank as on Sept. 7, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said
in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.
State governments borrowed 4.75 billion rupees from the
central bank in the week ended Sept. 7, it said.
The federal government had 16.85 billion rupees outstanding
loans from the central bank in the week ended Aug. 31, while
state governments borrowed 8.16 billion rupees from the RBI.
($1=54.4 rupees)
