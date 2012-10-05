MUMBAI Oct 5 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as on Sept. 28, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments borrowed 5.51 billion rupees ($106.2 million) from the central bank in the week ended Sept. 28.

The federal government had no outstanding loans from the central bank also in the week ended Sept. 21, while state governments borrowed 6.27 billion rupees from the RBI. ($1=51.9 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)