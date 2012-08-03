PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 8
June 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MUMBAI, Aug 3 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as on July 27, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. State governments, however, borrowed 7.93 billion rupees ($142 million) from the central bank in the week ended July 27, it said. The federal government had 51.75 billion rupees outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended July 20, while state governments had borrowed 6.50 billion rupees from the RBI. ($1 = 55.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Jun 8The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Thursday is 6.08 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD