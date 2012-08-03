MUMBAI, Aug 3 The Indian government had no outstanding loans from the central bank as on July 27, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. State governments, however, borrowed 7.93 billion rupees ($142 million) from the central bank in the week ended July 27, it said. The federal government had 51.75 billion rupees outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended July 20, while state governments had borrowed 6.50 billion rupees from the RBI. ($1 = 55.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)