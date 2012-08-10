MUMBAI, Aug 10 The Indian government had 212.69 billion rupees ($3.8 billion) of outstanding loans from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as on Aug. 3, central bank said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. State governments borrowed 1.93 billion rupees from the central bank in the week ended Aug. 3, it said. The federal government had no outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended July 27, while state governments had borrowed 7.93 billion rupees from the RBI. ($1 = 55.3 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)