MUMBAI, Sept 7 The Indian government had 16.85 billion rupees ($304.2 million) of outstanding loans from the central bank as on Aug. 31, the Reserve Bank of India said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday.

State governments borrowed 8.16 billion rupees from the central bank in the week ended Aug. 31, it said.

The federal government had nil outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended Aug. 24, while state governments borrowed 130 million rupees from the RBI.

($1=55.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)