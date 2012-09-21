MUMBAI, Sept 21 The Indian government had 131.26 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) of outstanding loans from the central bank as on Sept. 14, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its weekly statistical supplement on Friday. State governments borrowed 16.17 billion rupees from the central bank in the week ended Sept. 14, it said. The federal government had 16.80 billion rupees outstanding loans from the central bank in the week ended Sept. 7, while state governments borrowed 4.75 billion rupees from the RBI. ($1=53.5 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)